Biden announcing new military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight against the Russian invasion.
Word of this comes from a U.S. official, who wasn’t authorized to comment publicly – and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The official says Biden will deliver an address at the White House this morning spelling out plans to add to the military aid the U.S. has already approved for Ukraine.
The new package is expected to provide much needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.