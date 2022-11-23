Biden Didn’t Fix The Train Strike, He Held It Off Until After The Midterm Elections

Remember that railroad union deal Biden bragged about in September? Well, it’s falling apart.

Biden took a victory lap in September after announcing a tentative agreement with railroad unions to avert a strike before Election Day, despite the fact that not all of the union votes had even approved the deal. But Biden’s giving himself too much credit; now three other unions have rejected the original deal. And troublingly for travellers, there were two different votes to reject the deal and the contract was extended until December 5. That means, if Congress doesn’t step in and approve of the plan by then, rail employees could go on strike any day after midnight on December 5; which could be troubling news this holiday season. For more information, Lars speaks with Sean Higgins is a Research Fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI).