Biden Doesn’t Want You To Know The Truth About The Border
October 21, 2022 3:35PM CDT
Are Democrats more interested in protecting Biden’s image than protecting you? According to the New York Post, the Biden White House apparently pressured the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas, to not declare a state of emergency over the city’s migrant crisis due to fear it would make President Biden look bad. For more information, Lars speaks with Tommy Pigott, is the Rapid Response Director for the Republican National Committee.
