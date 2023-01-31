Biden Failure: Risks to America’s Northern Border Heightened

The Southern border saw a record high of 251,487 migrants processed in December, a 7% increase from November. CBP sources report 1.2 million “got aways” under the Biden administration. HR 29, the Border Safety and Security Act of 2023, aims to control the Southern border, with provisions such as suspending entry for aliens if DHS can’t detain or place them in programs like the “Remain in Mexico” initiative. Joe Biden and his hapless “border czar” Kamala Harris have done nothing to strengthen our southern border, and have made things even worse, but is their idiocy spreading to our border with Canada too? For more information, Lars speaks with Chris Chmielenski is the NumbersUSA Director of Policy and Activism.