      Weather Alert

Biden honk parade drives through downtown San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 8, 2020 @ 2:05am
Biden honk parade in downtown San Antonio Nov. 7, 2020/Photo-Courtesy of Adelfa Reyna

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Like Spurs fans after a championship victory, Joe Biden supporters got in their vehicles and drove downtown for a honk parade Saturday after his presidential win.

Biden honk parade through downtown San Antonio Nov.6, 2020/Photo-Courtesy of Adelfa Reyna

Pedestrians led the way, starting at the downtown UTSA campus. Dozens held signs and cheered when the caravan drove past Travis Park.  The crowd included Heather Gentry and her family. Her 4-year-old son held up a sign that read ,”San Antonio for Biden-Harris.”

Gentry, who’s 28-years-old, said this is the first election that she’s been actively involved in.  She participated in rallies and Black Lives Matter protests this past summer.

“It was more than a hashtag to me,” Gentry told KTSA News. “I mobilized. I talked about the election and urged others to vote.”

She said having the first female vice-president is very important to her, especially because she has a 2-year-old daughter.

“She gets to grow up seeing diverse women in power,” said Gentry.

Heather Gentry and son
Heather Gentry and son attend Biden rally at Travis Park Nov. 7, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

Jonathan Contreras was wearing a rainbow flag and holding a sign that read, “Left is best.” He believes Biden will fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Jonathan Contreras (left) and a friend rally at Travis Park after President-elect Joe Biden’s win was announced Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

Meanwhile, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at Main Plaza in New Braunfels to show support for the President. They say it’s not over. The election is headed to the courts and they believe Trump will be awarded the win.

Cars and trucks adorned with Trump flags and banners circled around Main Plaza as spectators cheered and waved.

 

Trump Train in New Braunfels Nov. 7, 2020/Photo- Randi Ceh Facebook Page

 

 

 

 

TAGS
Joe Biden Kamala Harris New Braunfels Parade Trump Train
Popular Posts
Camo-wearing Lady Gaga riles up rural Americans with pro-Biden video
Trump Train participants gather at Cowboys Dance Hall
Crowd throws fireworks at San Antonio police during confrontation between Trump and Biden supporters
New H-E-B store opens on San Antonio's Far West Side
Several teens with guns break into San Antonio apartment