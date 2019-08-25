Biden mistakes New Hampshire college town for Vermont
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former vice president Joe Biden was in Keene, New Hampshire, Saturday continuing his presidential campaign.
Biden campaigned at an event at Keene State College and then at lunch at Lindy’s Diner, a popular stop for politicians on the primary campaign trail in New Hampshire.
However, while speaking to the horde of reporters outside of the small, classic downtown diner, he noted how beautiful the town was.
“What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it and what a neat town,” Biden told reporters.
Keene, a college town of roughly 23,000 people, is located in southwestern New Hampshire and is roughly 20 minutes away from Vermont, 30 or so minutes from Massachusetts.
WMUR-TV said he was then asked about his age and his viability to serve — or to even campaign.
“I’d say if they have a concern, then don’t vote for me,” the former vice president answered.