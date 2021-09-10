Biden orders federal vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) – In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden has ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans.
It’s part of an all-out effort to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
Speaking at the White House yesterday, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who aren’t yet vaccinated, despite shots being available for months – and some jurisdictions offering incentives to get the jabs.
Speaking to vaccine holdouts, Biden virtually bit off the words: “We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.” He added that the unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”
Republican leaders – and some union chiefs – say Biden is going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers. That raises the likelihood of legal challenges to his edict.