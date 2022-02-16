      Weather Alert

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Associated Press
Feb 16, 2022 @ 7:08am

By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

The committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private.

The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who allowed to enter the White House January 6th.

 

