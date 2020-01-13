      Weather Alert

Biden picks up Colin Allred as 10th Black Caucus endorser

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2020 @ 9:14am
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns at La Villita/12-13-2019/Photo by Javier Fernandez

UNDATED (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked up the endorsement of Texas Rep. Colin Allred, the 10th Congressional Black Caucus member to back the former vice president’s 2020 bid.

Allred’s decision to endorse Biden on Monday underscores Biden’s advantage with a crucial Democratic constituency less than a month before 2020 voting begins.

Allred also gives Biden support from another House freshman who flipped a Republican district in the 2018 midterms.

Allred is the latest Texan to endorse Biden after having initially backed Texan Julián Castro, who ended his campaign this month.

Castro has endorsed progressive Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

