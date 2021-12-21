      Weather Alert

Biden pledges 500M free virus tests to counter omicron

Associated Press
Dec 21, 2021 @ 2:29pm
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans, increase support for hospitals and expand the availability of vaccines to confront a winter surge of coronavirus cases driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Biden said in a speech to the nation Tuesday that it’s Americans’ “patriotic duty,” as well as a wise medical step, to get vaccinated. The world is facing a second straight holiday season with COVID-19.

Scientists know vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death. Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the Democratic president will issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

TAGS
COVID-19
Popular Posts
Elon Musk's The Boring Co. submits proposal on SAT-to-downtown mobility project
San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute
Bexar County jail inmate dies after reported suicide attempt
Four arrested after chase and standoff with police
What Men Want for Christmas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On