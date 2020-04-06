      Weather Alert

Biden raises idea of Democrats holding an online convention

Associated Press
Apr 6, 2020 @ 6:38am

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says the Democratic National Convention may need to take place online as the pandemic continues to reshape the race for the White House.

The convention in Milwaukee already has been pushed back from mid-July until August.

The former vice president tells ABC’s “This Week” that the party “may have to do a virtual convention.”

He says Democrats may not be able to put tens of thousands of people in one place.

Biden has a commanding lead in delegates needed to clinch his party’s presidential nomination.

Biden also said he plans to wear a mask in public, heeding new federal guidelines.

