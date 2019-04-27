Biden reports $6.3 million 1-day haul, biggest in 2020 field
By Associated Press
Apr 26, 2019 @ 10:41 PM
BRIDGETON, MO - OCTOBER 31: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters of Senator Claire McCaskill at a "get out the vote" rally which on October 31, 2018 in Bridgeton, Missouri. McCaskill is in a tight race with her Republican challenger Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reporting he raised $6.3 million in the first day of his campaign, the most of any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in the first 24 hours after their announcements.

In a news release Friday, Biden’s campaign says he raised the money from nearly 97,000 individuals across all 50 states, including 65,000 who weren’t solicited by email.

Biden edged former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s first-day total of $6.1 million and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ sum of slightly less than $6 million.

Biden attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday evening aimed at raising $500,000. Hosts said Friday raised substantially more.

The former vice president under Barack Obama entered the race Thursday, declaring the “soul of this nation” at stake under President Donald Trump’s administration.

He’s already scheduled a May 8 fundraiser in Los Angeles at the home of James Costos, Obama’s ambassador to Spain. Co-hosts include Richard Blum, the husband of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein; movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg; and other top Obama and Hillary Clinton donors.

