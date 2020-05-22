Biden says Blacks who are considering voting for Trump ‘ain’t Black’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Former Vice President Joe Biden defended his ties to the African American community in an interview which aired Friday morning on the Breakfast Club radio talk show.
The host questioned Biden about reports that Amy Klobuchar is being vetted as a possible running mate. Charlamagne Tha God said Biden should select a Black female running mate.
“I’m not acknowledging anybody who’s being considered, but I guarantee there are multiple black women being considered,” said Biden.
When Biden’s aide tried to end the interview, Charlamagne said it’s a long time ’til November and he said he still has a lot of questions for the former VP.
“If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden said.
Biden suggested that Charlamagne check his record on advancing civil rights.