Biden says he didn’t treat Hill badly
By Associated Press
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 1:52 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he doesn’t think he mistreated Anita Hill in 1991, though he has said publicly he regrets how she was treated.
During an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, the former vice president says, “I don’t think I treated her badly,” during a discussion about his role as Senate Judiciary Chairman during the contentious confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Biden has apologized for Hill’s treatment by others, a point he made again Friday, wondering aloud “how you stop people from asking inflammatory questions.”
Biden’s campaign has said the former vice president spoke to Hill in the days preceding his presidential campaign announcement Thursday.

