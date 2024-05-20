Biden says he was VP during COVID pandemic, ‘Barack’ sent him to fix it in speech to NAACP

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: U.S. President Joe Biden listens to Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez as he delivers remarks before a bilateral a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the second, mostly-virtual Summit for Democracy after a previously planned meeting was postponed last year when Biden tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Unclear to some is what exactly President Joe Biden meant during comments made during an NAACP dinner Sunday night.

While campaigning in Detroit, Biden eluded to having been Vice President during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

“And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic,” Biden said. “And what happened was, Barack said to me, ‘Go to Detroit, and help fix it.’ Well the poor mayor, he spent more time with me than he thought he was ever going to have to. God love you.”

A video clip of Biden making the comments was posted to X by the user ‘TheFirst.’

The New York Post is also weighing in on the comments while pointing out that Biden, 81, left the White House as Vice President in 2017 to make way for incoming President Donald Trump. The COVID-19 pandemic did not start peaking until the spring of 2020, more than three years later.

Biden also took aim at the Trump Administration, claiming that ‘MAGA’ Republicans want to ban books.

The White House is not commenting on Biden’s remarks.