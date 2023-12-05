KTSA KTSA Logo

Biden says he’s “not sure” he’d be running if Trump weren’t

By CBS News
December 5, 2023 5:08PM CST
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters on classified documents as he delivers remarks on the economy and inflation in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his Administration’s actions to lower the inflation rate, reduce gas prices and create manufacturing jobs for Americans. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

 

▶ Watch Video: Biden trails Trump in possible 2024 rematch, CBS News poll finds

President Biden on Tuesday said he’s “not sure” he would be running for reelection if former President Donald Trump were not also running.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president made the comments during a fundraiser in Boston.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” the president said. “But we cannot let him win.”

No television cameras or microphones were allowed inside the event, but reporters traveling with the president were able to report on his comments.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Mr. Biden called himself a “transitional” candidate, although he never said he would serve just one term.

Now, however, Trump is the frontrunner in the race for the GOP nomination — by a country mile. A November CBS News/YouGov poll showed 61% of likely GOP primary voters would choose Trump.

But it’s not clear if Mr. Biden’s logic holds. Some national polls show Trump edging out the current president, although the election is nearly a year away. The November CBS News poll showed Trump beating Mr. Biden by three points. It also revealed that voters think they would be better off financially under Trump.

