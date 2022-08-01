Biden tests positive for COVID again, called “rebound” case

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” after he was treated with an antiviral drug.
In a letter noting the positive test, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says Biden “continues to feel well” and will keep working at the White House residence as he isolates.
Biden tested positive Saturday, forcing him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates at least five days in accordance with federal guidelines.
After he tested positive July 21, Biden, who’s 79, was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus this past Tuesday and Wednesday.