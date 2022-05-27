      Weather Alert

Biden to console families in Uvalde, press for action

Associated Press
May 27, 2022 @ 4:07am

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The White House says the Bidens will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community leaders, religious leaders and victims’ families.

Jean-Pierre, the parent of an elementary school student, delivered an impassioned plea at the White House for lawmakers to come together to address gun violence.

