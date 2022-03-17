Biden To Exercise His Veto Power For Masks?

The Senate voted to repeal the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transportation, but rather than trust science and the will of the people, Joe Biden says he’ll veto it if it hits his desk. Should Biden veto the repeal on mask mandates that passed with bi-partisan support? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Roger Klein, who is an expert with the Regulatory Transparency Project’s FDA and Health Working Group. He is also the former Medical Director of Molecular Pathology at the Cleveland Clinic, a former adviser to the FDA, CDC, CMS and HHS.
