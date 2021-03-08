      Weather Alert

Biden to give primetime address to honor pandemic anniversary

CBS News
Mar 8, 2021 @ 12:31pm

 

▶ Watch Video: CDC director announces guidelines on safe gatherings for vaccinated people

President Biden will give a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, as the world reaches the somber one-year mark of when the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.More than 525,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It’s unclear exactly what time Mr. Biden’s address will be Thursday night. On Monday, the CDC released guidance for what fully vaccinated people can do. Fully vaccinated people can meet in small indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people, and don’t need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 if they’re asymptomatic, among other things.

The president has yet to give a press conference since taking office, although the White House says he will hold one before the close of the month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TAGS
Coronavirus Joe Biden Prime Time Address COVID-19
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas