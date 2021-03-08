Biden to give primetime address to honor pandemic anniversary

President Biden will give a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, as the world reaches the somber one-year mark of when the World Health Organization

It’s unclear exactly what time Mr. Biden’s address will be Thursday night. On Monday, the CDC released guidance for what fully vaccinated people can do. Fully vaccinated people can meet in small indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people, and don’t need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 if they’re asymptomatic, among other things.

The president has yet to give a press conference since taking office, although the White House says he will hold one before the close of the month.

