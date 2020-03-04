      Weather Alert

Biden wins Texas primary in resounding Super Tuesday finish

Associated Press
Mar 4, 2020 @ 3:49am
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joe Biden ended a triumphant Super Tuesday with a narrow victory in Texas.

He handed rival Bernie Sanders a disappointing loss, even though he snatched a larger prize in California.

The win capped a resounding and resurgent Super Tuesday across the South for the former vice president, who won at least nine states, but none was bigger or more symbolic than Texas.

