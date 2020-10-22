Biden won’t rule out studying court packing
WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won’t rule out studying the addition of members to the Supreme Court as part of a commission he plans to name to look at court reforms if he’s elected.
During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” recorded Monday but not yet aired, Biden was asked if the commission would study whether to pack the court.
Biden says the commission’s charge would “go well beyond packing.” Biden said last week he’s “not a fan” of adding justices to the court to balance it ideologically.
He said he would answer the question of whether he planned to support it before the final presidential debate, scheduled for Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.