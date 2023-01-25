Biden’s Bio-Economy Push: Is it Making Things Better Or Worse?

Joe Biden has a plan to boost America’s “Bio-economy” but like everything he does, is he making things worse? The Biden Administration’s recent initiatives to boost the bio-economy recognize that current biotechnology regulations are slowing the development of important products and processes. The proposed solution is criticized as bureaucratic and wasteful. The “Executive Order 14081 on Advancing Biotechnology and Bio-manufacturing” aims to grow the bio-economy, a term that encompasses commercialized products and processes that use biotechnology, which includes genetic modification and genome editing. For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is the Glenn Swogger Distinguished Fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He was the founding director of the FDA’s Office of Biotechnology.