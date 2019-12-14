Biden’s campaign stop includes rally, private fundraiser and Mi Tierra
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns at La Villita/12-13-2019/Photo by Javier Fernandez
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A rally at La Villita, a private fundraiser in Terrell Hills and a visit to Mi Tierra Cafe and Bakery were all part of Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign stop in San Antonio.
At La Villita, the former Vice President announced endorsements from ex-Mayor Phil Hardberger and State Sen. Jose Menendez. Both were at the rally where Biden spoke about immigration and care for veterans.
“We have an obligation as long as they live to care for them,’ Biden said about veterans.
The Democratic Presidential hopeful told the crowd they can expect to see him in Texas a lot between now and November.
“America can overcome 4 years of Donald Trump’s chaos and corruption, but if re-elected, it would forever fundamentally change the character of who we are as a nation,” said Biden.
A protester wearing a Trump t-shirt interrupted Biden when the presidential hopeful said Trump “fans the flames of hate” and quoted the President as saying, “I’m going to take down those rapist Mexicans.”
The man in the front row shouted ,”That’s a lie, Joe.” The man also yelled,”It was your son in the Ukraine,” and he asked,”Where’s the quid pro quo, Joe?”
Biden supporters started chanting,”We want Joe, we want Joe,” in an effort to drown out the Trump supporter.
You can see the exchange between Biden and the protester in this video posted on Facebook by Xavier Ramirez.
After the rally, Biden headed to the private fundraiser and finished off the night with a stop at Mi Tierra restaurant. He walked through the restaurant shaking hands with patrons and posing for photos and selfies with Mi Tierra patrons.