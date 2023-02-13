Biden’s FDA Approval of Chemical Abortion Pills: Did Legal Safety Protocols Get Violated?

Did Biden’s FDA violate legal safety protocols in order to push approval of chemical abortion pills?A US district court judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, is expected to rule on the reversal of the FDA’s chemical abortion deregulation on February 10. The deregulation, which was issued on January 3, could allow online chemical abortionists to switch to the sole use of Misoprostol and potentially cause live births at any time during pregnancy. Eight medical associations have filed a complaint on behalf of their patients and doctors against this new protocol. The ruling will have significant implications for thousands of doctors and hundreds of thousands of women. For more information, Lars speaks with Daniel Tomlinson, who is the director of Community Relations for CompassCare Pregnancy Services.