Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Is Bribe
August 26, 2022 2:44PM CDT
Democrats love giving away your money any time they think it will buy them a vote, and Biden’s new student loan program is no different. How much will Biden’s shameless student loan bribe cost Americans who paid off their student loans or never borrowed for school? For more information, Lars speaks with Lindsey Burke, the director of the center for education policy at The Heritage Foundation.
