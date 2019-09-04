Bieber blames “bad choices” for his decline in popularity
Singer Justin Bieber warms up prior to the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — How does one go from being a beloved teen performer whose face adorns the bedroom walls of millions of adoring fans to being “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world”?
Bad choices, that’s how.
Justin Bieber is waxing philosophic in a recent Instagram post.
He talks about how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women.
Bieber says that by the time he turned 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.”
It’s a familiar story for pop stars. One day they’re on top of the world but a couple of bad choices spiral them into obscurity. Ask Leif Garrett, Todd Bridges or even Jerry Lee Lewis.
Bieber is now 25 and has apparently turned over a new leaf. He credits the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.
“It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”