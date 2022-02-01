Big bucks needed to be considered “rich” in Austin

(Texas News Radio) — How much do you need to make to be rich in Texas’ largest cities?
GoBankingRates ranked the nation’s 50 largest cities by how much income is needed to be “rich” — or in the top 20 percent of income — in each city.
The least amount of money needed to be considered rich in Texas is in El Paso where an income of $94,422 would make you “rich”, ranking 45th. The average “rich” person in El Paso makes $159,753.
San Antonio was next, ranking 38th, with an income of $103,459. Someone in the top 20 percent income range makes $177,051 on average.
Dallas ranked 28th with an income of $112,570 putting you in the “rich” category. The average “rich” person there makes $249,354.
Houston was 25th on the list, at an income of $115,794. The average “rich” person in Houston makes $238,529.
Arlington and Fort Worth were 23rd and 22nd on the list. An income of $116,807 would make you “rich” in Arlington, earning $120,362 earned the same title in Fort Worth. The average “rich” person in Arlington makes $188,180 while the average “rich” person in Fort Worth makes $204,008.
Austin ranked in the top 10 at 8th — ahead of New York, which was 9th, and Los Angeles, which was 13th. In order to be considered “rich” in Austin, you would need to make $145,166. The average “rich” person in Austin makes $267,777 each year.
The top 10 cities with the highest incomes needed to be considered “rich”:
The top 10 cities with the lowest incomes needed to be considered “rich”: