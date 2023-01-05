Biggest Decision No One Is Talking About

What, if anything, are we going to do about the Federal Bureau of Investigation?

As a Gen Xer, I grew up thrilling to the Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. TV series and the triumphs over organized crime and terrorism, but today’s FBI is a major worry. Kevin McCarthys will come and go, but if we don’t get this right, not much else will matter.

Starting with the interference in the ’16 election, lying to FISA, covering for Hunter Biden, directing speech suppression on Twitter—you either need to start all over again, restructure it, or at the very least, finally give it a director who’s been a field agent.

No one disagrees that there are thousands of dedicated, brilliant agents, technicians and specialists in its ranks. They do great work, and deserve greater leadership. But the FBI has become a rogue regime within, and possibly outside the control of a government of the people, by the people and for the people.