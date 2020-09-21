Biggest unknown with Beta is how much rain it will bring
National Hurricane Center
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — As Tropical Storm Beta nears the Texas coast, the biggest unknown is how much rainfall it could produce in areas that have already seen their share of damaging weather during a busy hurricane season. Beta’s winds have been weakening as it gets closer to making landfall along Texas’ central or upper Gulf Coast sometime Monday evening. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Beta could bring up to 15 inches of rain and up to 4 feet of storm surge in some coastal communities. Meanwhile, tropical storm winds and big waves are battering Bermuda as Hurricane Teddy moves away from the British territory.