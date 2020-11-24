Biker shot while riding on San Antonio’s West Side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 27 year old man is recovering after he was shot while riding his bike on the West Side.
Police say he was pedaling along Micklejohn Walk Street at around 11 P.M. Monday when two men came up to him and started shooting.
He was hit multiple times but survived the attack and was brought to University Hospital.
The victim was able to provide a description of the men who shot him and told police they ran to a nearby apartment complex.
Police are still searching for the shooters and trying to determine why they shot the victim.