Bill in Texas House seeks to jail protesters who block highways and hospital access

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2021 @ 5:42am
George Floyd protesters march to the Torch of Friendship June 8, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protesters could be thrown in jail if they block Texas highways.

There’s a bill in the state legislature that would force protesters who obstruct a highway to spend ten days in jail.

Under House Bill 9, anyone who blocks a highway would be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

If they block an ambulance or access to a hospital or a health care facility that provides emergency care, the charges would be bumped up to a state jail felony and the penalties would increase.

Several area roadways were blocked by protesters who took to the streets last summer after George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Traffic on IH-35 in Austin came to a stop in June of last year when protesters blocked the highway.

 

