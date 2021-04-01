Bill in Texas House seeks to jail protesters who block highways and hospital access
George Floyd protesters march to the Torch of Friendship June 8, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protesters could be thrown in jail if they block Texas highways.
There’s a bill in the state legislature that would force protesters who obstruct a highway to spend ten days in jail.
Under House Bill 9, anyone who blocks a highway would be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
If they block an ambulance or access to a hospital or a health care facility that provides emergency care, the charges would be bumped up to a state jail felony and the penalties would increase.
Several area roadways were blocked by protesters who took to the streets last summer after George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Traffic on IH-35 in Austin came to a stop in June of last year when protesters blocked the highway.