      Weather Alert

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q shuts down dining area

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jun 29, 2020 @ 1:54pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You can drive thru, but you won’t be able to dine in at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.  The  company announced on social media that starting Monday, the barbecue chain’s dining area is closed, as well as walk-up orders.

The drive thru window is open and curbside service is available. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q also provides home delivery.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered restaurants to scale back occupancy in dining areas from 75 percent to 50 percent maximum capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. The governor’s order  went into effect Monday.

TAGS
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Coronavirus COVID-19 m
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP