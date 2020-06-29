Bill Miller Bar-B-Q shuts down dining area
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You can drive thru, but you won’t be able to dine in at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. The company announced on social media that starting Monday, the barbecue chain’s dining area is closed, as well as walk-up orders.
The drive thru window is open and curbside service is available. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q also provides home delivery.
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered restaurants to scale back occupancy in dining areas from 75 percent to 50 percent maximum capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. The governor’s order went into effect Monday.