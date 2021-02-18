Bill relief coming to SAWS customers after winter blast
Photo: San Antonio Water System/Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System announced Thursday that it will providing some relief on this month’s water bill after the winter blast to help residents work their way through it.
A customer’s bill will be based on either this month’s usage or last month’s usage — which ever is lower. This will alleviate financial burdens caused by burst pipes.
“This extreme weather event has caused unimaginable hardships, and the last thing our neighbors need to worry about right now is their next water bill,” said SAWS president/CEO Robert R. Puente. “These are very trying times for many, and we want to help ease the burden any way we can.”
This one-time relief is being made to every customer — residential and commercial.
The water utility also said it will work with individual customers on bill relief after this month.
Some customers may have dealing with water pressure issues in certain parts of the SAWS area.