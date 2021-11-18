      Weather Alert

Bill to honor troops killed in Kabul airport attack sent to Biden

Nov 18, 2021 @ 8:31am
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Force via AP)

 

Washington — The Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation posthumously awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack outside the main airport in Kabul this summer.

With the Senate’s passage of the bill, the measure now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature. The House approved the bill last month.

The legislation praises the 13 service members for their “extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants.”

“The American servicemembers went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” the bill reads.

The service members — 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one Army staff sergeant ranging in age from 20 to 31 — were among those killed in late August when a suicide bomber detonated an explosion outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where scores of people were gathered in hopes of fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country.

ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack, which left nearly 200 people dead and hundreds wounded. The bombing marked deadliest single day of the war for the U.S. in more than a decade.

Mr. Biden set an August 31 deadline for all remaining U.S. troops to pull out of Afghanistan, bringing to a close the 20-year war there. The final U.S. flight out of Afghanistan took off from the Kabul airport on August 30.

