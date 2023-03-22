Bill to increase penalties for catalytic converter thefts heading to Texas Senate for full vote

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As catalytic converter thefts continue to rise, Texas state lawmakers are coming up with new laws that aim to crack down on the crime.

A bill has been passed by the Criminal Justice Committee.

Senate Bill 432 would increase penalties for anyone caught stealing catalytic converters.

The bill would make it a state felony for anyone found in possession of a stolen catalytic converter.

The devices are being stolen because the precious metal used to build them can be resold for a lot of money.

The Committee heard testimony from the family of Darren Almendarez, a Harris County Deputy who was shot to death last year while trying to stop three people from stealing the catalytic converter from his truck.

The catalytic converter bill now heads to the State Senate for a full vote.