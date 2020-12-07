      Weather Alert

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly plans to move from California to Texas

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 7, 2020 @ 5:11am
Governor Greg Abbott and Elon Musk/Abbott Facebook Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is reportedly considering moving to Texas.

Several of his companies already are in Texas, including Tesla, which is building a $1 billion facility in Austin.  His Boring Company also is hiring, and Musk’s SpaceX company has a facility in Boca Chica in South Texas.

CNBC says several close friends and associates say Musk is considering moving here for tax purposes.  Texas has no state income tax, while California has the highest in the country.

Governor  Greg Abbott welcomed the news in a Facebook Post.

 

Elon Musk reportedly told friends he plans to move to Texas.

Texas is the best state for business.

Texas has no state…

Posted by Greg Abbott on Saturday, December 5, 2020

TAGS
California Elon Musk Greg Abbott state income tax Tesla
