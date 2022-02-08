Billionaire Mark Cuban Has A Solution To Affordable Medication

Billionaire Mark Cuban launched a new pharmacy that would bring the cost for most prescriptions to an all time low, is his plan the way of the future of medicine? His plan includes allowing Americans to get access to medicine directly from the manufacturers, with no insurance plan or healthcare middleman standing in your way. For more information, Lars brings on Elaine Parker, the President of the Job Creators Network Foundation.
