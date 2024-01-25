Billy Joel, Sting to headline at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Billy Joel and Sting are coming the Alamodome for one night in October. The team up is being put on by Alamodome and Live Nation.

Fans will no doubt fill the Alamodome to the rafters on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Billy Joel is making his first appearance at the Alamodome in 30-years. Sting has never played the Alamodome, he was last in town in 2007.

Both artists are world renown for their songs and concert touring efforts. Joel, known as the “Piano Man” after one of his early hits, is the fourth-biggest-selling solo artist in the U.S., selling over 160 million records worldwide. Sting, the moving force behind The Police, is a solo artist in his own right. He has won 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination, and has sold a 100 million albums with The Police and solo.

Joel is releasing a new album for the first time since 2007. His new single, “Turn the Lights Back On” comes out February 1.

Fittingly, tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m.