Biological mother arrested after missing 1-year-old baby found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous Amber Alerts sent out Wednesday may have led to a positive outcome for a missing 1-year-old baby from Austin.

Police were looking for Sailor Tucker for several hours, and she ended up being found after her biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, had been announced as a suspect.

Skelton was included in the Amber Alerts after several had already been sent saying police had no suspects in Tucker’s disappearance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says in a release to KTSA that Tucker was found around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, but she had not been seen since the night before.

Details surrounding how Tucker was found and what charges Skelton might be facing are unknown at this time.