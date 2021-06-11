      Weather Alert

Birds bring another delay for Boerne bridge project

Don Morgan
Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:19am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Most people who on IH-10 on the Northwest side probably think the seemingly endless road construction is for the birds…but now they’re being told one major project is being put on hold because of some.

Birds that is.

The Highway 87 bridge that crosses I-10 in Boerne was supposed to be torn down back in April.

But heavy rainstorms postponed the project until May….when there was another weather delay.

Crews were prepared to take down the bridge this coming weekend but on Wednesday, the city of Boerne put out a notification that even though sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast, the project is being delayed again.

It seems some migratory birds have built a nest under the bridge, grounding the demolition project until further notice.

The city didn’t schedule a new date for the bridge removal.

