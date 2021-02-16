      Weather Alert

Black ice today, more freezing rain tonight in San Antonio area

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 16, 2021 @ 10:11am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)  The sun’s out, but don’t let that fool you.  There could be black ice on the roads and sidewalks. Melting snow has turned to ice making driving and walking outdoors risky.

The National Weather Service predicts another round of freezing rain over portions of the Hill Country and along and east of IH-35 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Additional ice accumulations around 1/10 to 1/4 inch are possible, so travel will be hazardous.

In addition to the rotating power outages across Texas, ice buildup on power lines could cause them to break, leaving more  homes and businesses without electricity.

We won’t be out of the woods for a few days. The winter weather will continue with yet another round of freezing rain, sleet and possible snow in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect.

 

 

 

