Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Pharoah Clark calls for police reform at city council meeting June 25, 2020/Screen grab from COSA video.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A local Black Lives Matter activist is running for office.
Pharoah Clark, who met with Mayor Ron Nirenberg numerous times this summer during the protests in San Antonio, was scheduled to announce Friday evening that he’ll run for city council next year.
He’ll seek the district 2 seat currently held by first-term councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan.
The city elections will be in May.