Black Lives Matter caravan drives through Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – More than 30 cars decorated with posters and Black Lives Matter messages drove through the Stone Oak area Saturday afternoon
Kelly Trout, her husband and daughter, who live in Stone Oak, were in a car adorned with red. white and blue decorations and a sign that read, “Stone Oak Supports Black Lives Matter.” Her mask had the word “Hope.”
”We really have hope that we can change things. So many people from so many different backgrounds are behind this,” she said.
Like some of the others in the caravan, Trout said she and her family are at high risk for COVID-19, so this was a safe way to maintain social distancing while protesting racial injustice.
The group met in a shopping strip parking lot on Loop 1604 at Stone Oak Parkway at noon and the route included Blanco Road, Wilderness Oak and Hardy Oak.
Attorney Javier Hidalgo says it’s easy for people outside Loop 1604 to ignore the demonstrations going on downtown, so it’s important to take the protest against racial injustice to the suburbs.
Katrina Exeter has been avoiding large crowds because of the novel coronavirus, so she has been unable to participate in the marches downtown.
“I wanted to show my support and this was the best alternative. It’s the best way to protest without exposing yourself to COVID-19.
The death of George Floyd, which led to a charge of murder against a Minneapolis police officer, has sparked outrage and protests across the country, including the San Antonio area.
You can see the start of the Stone Oak car protest video here.