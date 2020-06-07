Black Lives Matter protest moves to Alamo Heights
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Hundreds of protesters marched for racial equality through Alamo Heights. The crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Shops at Lincoln Heights Saturday morning and walked down Broadway to Alamo Heights City Hall carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
From the peaceful protest in Alamo Heights today. #wematterSA pic.twitter.com/2wdaNI6IWq
— revor (@parquetquartz) June 6, 2020
One sign read, “Your Silence Will Not Protect You.” Alamo Heights is a predominantly white affluent neighborhood in the 78209 zip code north of downtown San Antonio.
Protests across the country were fueled by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that led to a murder charge against a police officer, and aiding and abetting charges against three other officers.