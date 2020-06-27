Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate outside San Antonio councilman’s home
Black Lives Matter protesters cause a disturbance in Councilman Clayton Perry's North Side neighborhood June 26, 2020. Photo-courtesy of Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry and his neighbors got a rowdy visit from unexpected visitors. Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters drove into the North Side neighborhood, honking and chanting Friday evening.
They gathered on the sidewalk in front of Perry’s home, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “defund the police,” and “no justice, no peace.” They also used a bullhorn and a sound system to talk to the neighbors. They’re angry at Perry because he was the only councilman who did not raise a fist or take a knee with them at Thursday’s city council meeting when they called for a moment of silence remembering Black men killed by San Antonio police.
Standing outside Perry’s home Friday evening, Pharoah Clark called for the councilman’s resignation.
“If he does not resign, we will be here on a regular basis and you will hear us,” said Clark.
Perry said they disrupted the entire neighborhood.
“It didn’t bother me, but I’m just sorry that my neighbors had to put up with that,” said Perry.
Some of the neighbors went outside to see what was going on. Some started videotaping the activists who called a man a racist because he was taking pictures of their license plates.
“We are your new neighbors,” said Clark. We will be out for family barbecues. We will have picnics.”
Perry did not go outside to talk to the protesters. He told KTSA News he’s very accessible, but the Black Lives Matter activists have not tried to meet with him in his office.
“They’ve never made an appointment or anything like that. I guess this is how they want to communicate,” Perry said.
And communicate they did, sometimes using profanity, which you can hear in the Facebook Live video posted by Roger Mortensen with Reliable Revolutionaries.
“We have small children in some of the adjacent houses here and that kind of thing scares them,” said Perry.
The Memorial Day death of George Floyd, which resulted in a murder charge against a Minneapolis Police Officer, sparked protests and riots across the country, including here in San Antonio. A couple of the protests here ended with rioting and looting.
Warning: Graphic Language in the video.