‘Black Widow,’ ‘West Side Story’ among major films seeing delayed release to 2021
Walt Disney Pictures
(LOS ANGELES) — Here we go again: yet more major films have been delayed due to COVID-19.
Variety reports the release of Black Widow, West Side Story and Death on the Nile are being pushed to 2021.
The Scarlett Johansson-fronted Black Widow was slated to open November 6, but will now debut next spring on May 7, while Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Broadway classic musical West Side Story will premiere on December 10, nearly one year after its originally scheduled December 18, 2020 date.
The Kenneth Branagh-helmed Death on the Nile will still premiere this year, with a new release date of December 18.
Additionally, Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, will premiere next summer on August 13.
Black Widow‘s new release date is causing delays in other Marvel projects as well. Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, is moving from February 12, 2021 to November 5, while Shang Chai and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been postponed for two months, from May 7 to a July 9, 2021 release.
By Cillea Houghton
