Blackout on I-30 blamed on rats gnawing through wires
By Associated Press
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 1:29 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Gnawing rats are being blamed for a blackout on a section of Interstate 30 in an Arkansas city.
The Texarkana Gazette reports that the rats were likely following their natural instinct to chew on items because of their growing teeth when they attacked the electrical system at an intersection in Texarkana.
City Public Works Director Tyler Richards says the rats have infiltrated every section of the wiring along the median, completely disabling many lights and leaving others flashing.
Officials say the lights aren’t necessary for driver safety.
The city has hired a contractor to repair the damage and fortify the lights from further rodent attacks, but Richards says there’s no guarantee the rodents will be kept away for long.

