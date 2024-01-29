Bloody man found near Northwest Side murder scene, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a murder scene on the Northwest Side that included a man half-soaked in blood.

KSAT-12 reports it all started with officers responding to a disturbance call around 7 a.m. on Monday. As they arrived at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, SAPD says officers noticed a man covered with blood from the waste up walking along a sidewalk.

As police engaged the man, investigators were alerted to a body inside one of the units at the complex. After finding a woman dead, police decided the man was linked to the woman’s death.

Investigators believe the two have ties, but how is unknown.

Police also say a gun that may have been used in the woman’s shooting was found and confiscated.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the woman’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.