      Weather Alert

Bloomberg ‘has no path philosophically’ to win nomination: Former Gov. Chris Christie

ABC News
Nov 25, 2019 @ 12:40pm

The Powerhouse Roundtable discusses impeachment and the latest in the 2020 race on “This Week.”

TAGS
2020 Election Chris Christie Donna Brazile
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News